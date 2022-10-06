‘Koala Man’: Hulu Animated Comedy Adds Jemaine Clement, Rachel House & Jarrad Wright

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is adding some new voices to its upcoming animated comedy Koala Man.

Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright have joined the cast, with Miranda Otto and Hugo Weaving set to make guest appearances on the series set to premiere in 2023.

They join previously announced cast Michael Cusack (who is also creator and executive producer), who voices multiple characters including the titular hero and his son, Liam; Hugh Jackman, who plays Big Greg; Sarah Snook as Kevin’s wife, Vicky; and Demi Lardner as Kevin and Vicky’s daughter Alison.

Clement will play principal Bazwell, a nerdy and caring mentor to Liam and an ineffectual dandy of a man, always poised to support the students of North Dapto High with a helpful anecdote or encouraging song lyric.

House will voice Annie, Vicky’s friend and coworker at the school canteen, and Louise, the proprietress of the bowling club who has a deep, and some would say inexplicable, attraction to Koala Man.

Wright plays Spider, Kevin’s bogan best friend and neighbor who’s always down to help with a Koala Man mission, especially if someone needs to provide an illegal weapon to do so.

Otto will show up as Mindy, a sweet young koala cub with whom Koala Man shares a deep and mysterious connection. And Weaving will play King Emudeus, the wise and noble monarch of Australia’s emus.

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Produced by 20th Century Animation for Hulu, Koala Man is executive produced by Cusack, Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Emma Fitzsimmons and Michael Cowap also serve as executive producers for Princess Bento. Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment.