‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Starts Production At Disney Studios Australia In Sydney

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, 20th Century’s latest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise, has begun production at Disney Studios Australia, formerly known as Fox Studios Australia, in Sydney, New South Wales.

The flick is billed as an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Wes Ball is directing.

As part of the production deal, the film will receive $17 million AUD ($10 million) in support from the Australian government as well as additional funding through Screen NSW’s ‘Made In NSW’ fund. The film is expected to provide more than 400 local jobs and inject $128 million AUD ($80 million) into the Australian economy.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the production, Australian arts minister, Tony Burke, said: “It will be filmed here, and that says a wonderful thing about jobs and creativity in Australia.”

Planet of the Apes is one of 20th Century Studios’ most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by the then-20th Century Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits. It was followed by four theatrical sequels and two TV series. A remake, Planet of the Apes, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, and the 2011 reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes was followed by two sequels, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed are producers on the new film, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.

In a statement announcing the film, Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, said: “We’re thrilled to be in Sydney filming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the world-class Disney Studios Australia. Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history and an indelible part of our studios’ legacy. The extraordinary director Wes Ball and cast and crew are continuing the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema. We can’t wait to share this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”