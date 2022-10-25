‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Adds Five

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Jeffery (Unbroken), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Sara Wiseman (One Of Us Is Lying), Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi (The Clearing) and Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop) have signed on for roles in 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The actors join an ensemble which also includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon and Kevin Durand, as previously announced.

While specifics as to the film’s plot are under wraps, it’s a continuation of the storied Planet of the Apes sci-fi franchise which goes all the way back to Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1968 same-name film. We understand that it will pick up many years after the conclusion of the most recent entry in the franchise, 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Specifics as to the new actor’s roles haven’t been disclosed. But Wes Ball (Maze Runner franchise) is directing from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are producing, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as exec producers.

Jeffery has previously appeared in films including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, among others. The actor most recently appeared on the TV side in Netflix’s Heartbreak High and has also been seen on series including Frayed (HBO Max), Preacher (AMC) and Gallipoli (Nine Network Australia).

Sandilands is best known for his work on series including Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard and The CW’s The Flash and The 100, and in films like Paul Greengrass’ Oscar-nominated Western News of the World.

Wiseman can currently be seen on Peacock’s mystery series One Of Us Is Lying, having appeared in the past on ABC’s Harrow, New Zealand series like Shortland Street, Under the Vines, Creamerie and The Gulf, and Australia’s Rake.

Welda’abzgi’s past credits include the features Found in a Dream and Westermarck Effect. He’ll net be seen starring alongside Teresa Palmer, Guy Pearce and more in the Disney+ series The Clearing.

Peckham’s credits include Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, Apple TV+’s Mr. Corman and Raidió Teilifís Éireann’s Shortland Street, as well as the films Only Cloud Knows, Take Home Pay and Hibiscus & Ruthless.

Jeffery is repped by Roar and Sophie Jermyn Management in Australia; Sandilands by Stewart Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Wiseman by Johnson and Laird Management in New Zealand, Sue Barnett and Associates in Australia and Industry Entertainment; Welda’abzgi by Australia’s Aran Michael Management; and Peckham by Atlas Artists and Johnson and Laird Management.