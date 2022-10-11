Buckingham Palace Reveals King Charles III Coronation Date

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The King’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be alongside Charles III on the day and both will take part in the symbolic celebration of his reign. King Charles III officially became King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

Next year’s Coronation will be a huge celebration, the first for more than seven decades after Queen Elizabeth II ruled for 70 years.

Her death last month led to 10 days of official mourning before her funeral became one of the most-watched UK TV broadcasts of all time.

King Charles III’s coronation will likely attract huge TV audiences as well, along with street parties across the UK and the potential for major events such as concerts. It is not yet known whether there will be an extra UK bank holiday added or moved to the coronation weekend, with a bank holiday already scheduled for earlier that week on Monday 1 May. The Queen’s funeral was a bank holiday for the whole of the UK.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.”

