‘Kindred’ Star Micah Stock Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Micah Stock — a Tony Award-nominated actor known for his work across film, television and the stage — has signed with Gersh for representation.

Stock will soon be seen in a series regular role on FX’s drama series Kindred, adapted from the award-winning novel by Octavia E. Butler, which premieres on Hulu on December 13. The actor plays Kevin Franklin, who quickly becomes integral to the story of Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who, while settling into her new home, finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time, from contemporary Los Angeles to a 19th-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.

Kindred has been adapted for the small screen by writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who exec produces alongside Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, as well as Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Courtney Lee-Mitchell and Jules Jackson. Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot. The eight-episode season is produced by FX Productions.

Coming up next for Stock on the film side is Maggie Moore(s), starring Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, which Hamm’s four-time Emmy-nominated Mad Men co-star John Slattery directed, with production wrapping earlier this year.

Additional TV credits for Stock include Netflix’s Emmy-nominated short-form comedy series, Bonding; Disney+’s series The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book of the same name and the 1983 film adaptation; Showtime’s multi-award-winning limited series Escape at Dannemora, directed and exec produced by Ben Stiller; and the Apple TV+ anthology series Amazing Stories, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The actor’s breakout role on the film side came as part of the 2019 Sundance Audience Award winner Brittany Runs a Marathon, marking the directorial debut of Paul Downs Colaizzo, which was toplined by Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins and Lil Rel Howery.

In 2015, Stock received a Tony Award nomination and won a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut in Terrence McNally’s comedy It’s Only A Play, which had him starring alongside Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally, Stockard Channing, F. Murray Abraham and Rupert Grint. He also starred on Broadway alongside Slattery and Lane in director Jack O’Brien’s 2016 revival of the classic comedy The Front Page, also featuring John Goodman, Holland Taylor, Robert Morse, John Magaro, Dylan Baker and Christopher McDonald.

Stock continues to be represented by Anonymous Content and ID Public Relations.