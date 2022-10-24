Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments: “Hate Speech Is Never OK Or Excusable”

Kim Kardashian, the former wife of Kanye West, joined other members of her famous family in condemning West’s hateful anti-Semitic comments, which have drawn growing criticism across Hollywood.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian posted on her social channels Monday. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

The latest move comes as more have been calling for companies to sever ties with West. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent to speak out, while MRC today said it was scrapping its completed documentary, titled Ye, amid the controversy.

West has been making controversial claims of alleged mistreatment by Jewish people, first during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week. Among other things, West posted on Twitter that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” a play on the military alert term “Defcon.”

Kardashian’s sisters posted similar statements today about West. Kim divorced West earlier this year after eight years of marriage.