Kevin Spacey Trial Resumes With Judge Dismissing Emotional Distress Claim, Prosecution Resting & Defense Calling First Witness

As the trial for the $40 million sexual misconduct civil suit against Kevin Spacey resumed today in Manhattan, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threw out Anthony Rapp’s claim of emotional distress as the prosecution rested. That would lower any damages that might be awarded in the case.

With jurors not present, defense lawyer Jay Barrow moved to throw out the claims of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Kaplan agreed to dismiss the latter, saying that it was not allowed under state law because it merely duplicated the battery claim, which he allowed to proceed

In other developments this morning, Spacey lawyer Jennifer Keller is recovering from her bout with Covid that disrupted the trial last week. She is feeling better and could return to court soon. Meanwhile, just about everyone except the testifying witness is wearing a mask in the courtroom

Also today, the defense called its first witness. Before the actor John Barrowman took the stand, his May 2021 deposition was played in court. Recalling the night he met Spacey, he said the two-time Oscar winner took him and Rapp back to his apartment, and when Rapp went to the bathroom, Barrowman said, “Playfully, Mr. Spacey pushed me back” on to the bed, and lay there talking to him with arm draped over him. He said of the situation that it was “probably not the best one to be in if Anthony came out of the bathroom.”

So, Barrowman testified, he moved Spacey’s arm away, got off the bed and when Rapp came out told him. “We should get going.”

He added on the stand, “I didn’t want him to be in a situation like that.”

But he said he never found the encounter threatening. “I was a big boy” and he knew by then that Spacey was gay even if he hadn’t come out, Barrowman said. “I was also, actually, to be honest, quite flattered that an older man was showing any interest in me.

“I felt no threat whatsoever,” he said.

Barrowman was 19 at the time; Rapp was just 14.

Barrowman also testified that Rapp never told him of a second meeting at the apartment with Spacey until the two met for dinner in London several years later. He said Rapp described Spacey lying on top of him and how he wriggled away.

Asked by Spacey lawyer Chase Scolnick if Rapp spoke with “disdain” for Spacey, Barrowman said: “No, not that I recall. No disdain, no anger. It was a very matter-of-fact conversation about what happened.”

Rapp finished his testimony Wednesday. Keller’s cross-examination of Rapp lasted nearly five hours over two days as she repeatedly targeted apparent inconsistencies and vague elements of the actor’s recollection of the events and why he took his story to BuzzFeed.

Rapp’s allegations were among several that made Spacey an early focus of the #MeToo movement in 2017. The American Beauty and The Usual Suspects Oscar winner and multiple House of Cards Emmy nominee faces trial in the UK for alleged sexual assault, with that case set for June, and he is on the hook for $31 million awarded to House of Cards producers Media Rights Capital because the claims hastened the end of the show and were deemed a breach of his acting and producing agreements.

As with all the accusations against him made over the past several years, Spacey denies anything inappropriate ever occurred.

Sean Piccoli contributed to this report.