Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Says He Continued To See Spacey’s Films After Alleged Sexual Misconduct; ‘American Beauty’ Was “Unpleasantly Familiar”

Anthony Rapp was back on the witness stand today in the $40 million sexual misconduct civil trial of two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey.

The Star Trek: Discovery actor accuses Spacey of fondling him and trapping him inside a New York apartment in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old. He went public with his claims in October 2017.

RELATED: Anthony Rapp Testifies About “Alarming” Sexual Misconduct By Kevin Spacey When Rapp Was 14

Under continued questioning from his own lawyers, Broadway vet Rapp testified Tueday that he continued to see Spacey films — including The Usual Suspects, Glengarry Glen Ross, L.A. Confidential and Seven — in the years following the incident out of a sense of obligation to his own love of film and development as an actor. “I’m an actor, and I love films,” he told the court. “I felt it was part of my job to see them.”

But the last was Best Picture Oscar winner American Beauty (1999), in which Spacey’s character has a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. “And that was especially difficult to be in the presence of,” Rapp said, because it felt “unpleasantly familiar.”

With those movies he could brace himself for seeing Spacey, Rapp testified. But 1988’s Working Girl was different because he didn’t know beforehand Spacey would be on screen. “Kevin Spacey came on the screen, and it was as if someone had poked me with a cattle prod. I felt like I jumped out of my seat.”

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Trial Opens As Harvey Weinstein, Danny Masterson, & Paul Haggis’ Sex Crimes Cases Head To Court

Rapp said that reaction — “adrenaline” and “sweaty palms” — continues even to this day. He said that he saw Spacey entering the courthouse this morning and felt the same “cattle prod.”

Rapp’s allegations were among several that made Spacey an early focus of the #MeToo movement. The American Beauty and The Usual Suspects Oscar winner and multiple House of Cards Emmy nominee faces trial in the UK for alleged sexual assault, with that case set for June, and he is on the hook for $31 million awarded to House of Cards producers Media Rights Capital because the claims hastened the end of the show and were deemed a breach of his acting and producing agreements.

As with all the accusations against him made over the past several years, Spacey denies anything inappropriate ever occurred.

Today’s testimony by Rapp comes after an initial emotional time on the stand for the Discovery actor on October 7. Under the questioning of his own lawyer, Rapp detailed last week his allegation that a “glass-eyed” then 26-year-old Spacey “scooped” him up after the Reagan Era party at the older actor’s apartment and climbed on top of the then teenager on the bed. “I knew something was wrong,” Rapp testified as Spacey sat no more than 30-feet away in the Manhattan federal courtroom. “I had this feeling I had to get out of there. What I was also feeling was frozen.” Rapp declared that after escaping from Spacey’s weight, he hid in the small apartment’s bathroom before scurrying out of the Upper East Side pad. “Are you sure you want to leave?” Spacey asked, according to Rapp, who made it very clear he desperately wanted out of there.

RELATED: Jennifer Siebel Newsom To Testify In Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Trial; California Governor’s Wife Revealed As Jane Doe #4

The story first became public in October 2017 not long after the New York Times printed their visceral expose of Harvey Weinstein’s years of alleged sexual assaults and harassment. Swimming with Sharks star Spacey almost immediately denied the allegations and took the opportunity to come out as a gay man. Along with the since dismissed pseudonym “C.D.” plaintiff, Rapp sued Spacey in 2020 under New York’s Child Victims Act.

Rapp is expected to be cross examined by Spacey’s defense team later today.

Before the Rent vet first sat before the jury late last week, two other live witnesses, Rapp friend Christopher Denny, and Andy Holtzman, took to the stand, as did Sean Snow by video deposition. Aiming to counter the defense’s contention that Rapp never told anyone about what he says happened with Spacey because he made the whole thing up, Denny and Snow both told the court that their friend had in fact told them about the incident in the 1990s. Also accusing Spacey of sexual misconduct and impropriety, Holtzman said that the actor groped and grinded up against him backstage at the New York Shakespeare Festival Public Theater in 1981. Spacey has denied Holtzman’s claims in a deposition given prior to the Rapp trial

In a trial that is whipping along far faster than anticipated when the proceedings began on October 6, American Beauty alum Spacey looks certain to take the stand himself later this week.

Not that the now working again Spacey’s legal troubles will be over if he wins this civil case in the Big Apple.

Having seen an indecent assault and battery case dropped by Massachusetts prosecutors and settled a sexual assault case with the estate of a massage therapist in 2019, the former Old Vic artistic director is set to go to court in the UK next summer for another sexual assault trial. Undoubtedly watching his bank accounts drained by legal bills, the actor also still has the annoying matter of the $31 million that was awarded to House of Cards producers MRC back in late 2020 because his alleged misconduct on the Netflix political drama constituted a material breach of his acting and executive producing contracts.

This trial looks to wrap up later this week or early next week.

Sean Piccoli and Erik Pedersen contributed to this report