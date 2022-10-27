Skip to main content
Hot AFM Package: ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Sequel In Works With 'Nanny's Nikyatu Jusu Directing Script By ‘Walking Dead’s LaToya Morgan
Kevin Feige on James Gunn Joining DC: “I’ll Be First In Line To See Anything He Does”

By Matt Grobar, Rosy Cordero, Bruce Haring

Marvel President/CCO Kevin Feige isn’t bothered that one of his most valuable employees is going to work for the competition.

Caught on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet by Deadline, Feige gave his thoughts on James Gunn’s new job as cochairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.

“Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.”

Gunn has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming up, as well as a Guardians holiday special

