Kevin Durand Joins ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Kevin Durand is set to join 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Peter Macon. Wes Ball is on board to direct. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.

While unconfirmed, sources say Durand would be playing an Ape and that the character is likely to be the villain in the new film.

Planet of the Apes is one of 20th Century Studios’ most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion in worldwide box office. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by then-20th Century Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award. It was followed by four theatrical sequels and two TV series. A remake, Planet of the Apes, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, and the 2011 reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes was followed by two sequels, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Durand can be seen in the hit Netflix series Locke & Key, based on the IDW comic-book, that reunited him with showrunner Carlton Cuse for the third time. He also recently starred in DC Entertainment’s Swamp Thing, based on the famous comic book, for executive producer James Wan.

