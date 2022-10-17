Will Patton Reteams With Kevin Costner For Filmmaker’s Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: The Halloween franchise actor is reuniting with Kevin Costner for the fourth time after No Way Out, The Postman, and the Paramount+ series Yellowstone for the 2x Oscar winner’s New Line’s Civil War epic Horizon.

Will Patton boards alongside previously announced Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers. This weekend Patton had a No. 1 movie alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Ends which debuted to $58.4M worldwide and was also the most watched piece of programming ever in a two-day period on Uni streaming service Peacock. Patton previously starred in the horror franchise previous pics, Halloween and Halloween Kills.

Horizon, which returns Costner to the Civil War backdrop since his multi-Oscar winning Dances With Wolves, chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. Costner stars, directs, produces under his Territory Pictures banner, and co-wrote Horizon with Jon Baird.

Patton’s 60-plus feature credits include Remember the Titans, Armageddon, The Mothman Prophecies, and the Oscar-winning Minari. In addition, he starred in Alexandre Rockwell’s Sweet Thing for which he received a 2022 Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor, Boaz Yakin’s Boarding School, An Actor Prepares with Jeremy Irons, Megan Leavey with Kate Mara and Edie Falco, and American Honey the indie favorite and Cannes Festival prizewinner directed by Andrea Arnold. Other movies include Hammer, Blood on Her Name, Radioflash, The Scent of Rain & Lightning, The Girl, The November Man, Meeks Cutoff, Brooklyn’s Finest, A Mighty Heart, The Fourth Kind, Gone In 60 Seconds, After Hours, The Rapture, Inventing the Abbotts, The Client, In the Soup, and Desperately Seeking Susan.

Patton’s recent TV credits also include the Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin. He starred as Avery Sunderland in DC Comic’s Swamp Thing and in the acclaimed Fox series Shots Fired. Patton played the role of “Captain Weaver” for five seasons of Steven Spielberg’s Falling Skies on TNT.

He is repped by APA and Kate Edwards at Grand View Management.