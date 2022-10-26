Owen Crow Shoe Boards Kevin Costner’s Western Epic ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: Owen Crow Shoe has joined the ensemble cast of Kevin Costner’s epic Western film Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah.

Shoe is a First Nations Blackfoot Canadian actor. Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, and raised on the Piikani Nation, the actor got his start when he was 20. After returning home from playing football in the CJFL for the Kamloops Broncos, Shoe’s dad Chris Crow Shoe, who was working as a background performer riding horses for AMC’s Hell On Wheels, invited him to be a horse rider as well. Since then he’s been known for his work on 2015’s The Revenant, 2017’s Tin Star and 2019’s Hudson.

Shoe can be seen on Fox’s Barkskins playing the recurring role of Atoyen. In addition, he’s recurring on Paramount’s Joe Pickett as Kyle Lensgrav. Recent credits also include Tribal, The Secret History of the Wild West, Black Summer and Dark Cargo.

Shoe joins a huge cast for the saga that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers.

Horizon follows the 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

The pic reps Costner’s return to the Civil War era on the big screen, the last being for his multi-Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves. He is producing Horizon through his Territory Pictures, and directs, stars and co-wrote the pic with Jon Baird. Warner Bros/New Line will be releasing it.

Shoe is repped by Jayson Marshall from The Characters Talent Agency and Matthew Seamons and Matt Floyd of Crimson Media.