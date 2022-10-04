Kevin Beggs Strikes Long-Term Contract Extension With Lionsgate

Kevin Beggs is sticking around Lionsgate.

The exec has signed a long-term employment agreement with company.

He will continue as Chair of Lionsgate Television and Chief Content Integration Officer of Lionsgate.

It comes on the back of a successful streak that includes 14 series pickups and 15 renewals over the last twelve months including going three-for-three at broadcast with the return of CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Home Economics and Fox’s Welcome to Flatch.

It means that the company now has more than 100 scripted and unscripted series spanning its Lionsgate Television, Pilgrim Media Group, Debmar-Mercury and 3Arts Entertainment divisions.

Beggs is the latest exec at Lionsgate to extend his contract; CEO Jon Feltheimer signed up through August 2025 and its TV creative leadership team – Scott Herbst, EVP & Head of Scripted Development, Lee Hollin, EVP & Head of Current Programming, and Jocelyn Sabo, SVP of Scripted Development – have all signed new deals recently.

The company, which also owns Starz, recently revealed that it was focusing on spinning out the studio.

Beggs and Lionsgate Television Group President Sandra Stern have led the TV arm for 20 years.

Beggs is also Lionsgate Chief Content Integration Officer, where he oversees cross-platform opportunities for its properties such as John Wick origin story The Continental, recently licensed to Peacock, television series Step Up, Blindspotting and Swimming with Sharks, adapted from Lionsgate film properties, and The 1619 Project in partnership with Nikole Hannah-Jones, Oprah Winfrey and The New York Times, which has a docuseries for Hulu, several feature film projects and scripted series in the works.

“Kevin and his team have done a great job in building Lionsgate Television into a world-class supplier of valuable premium content to buyers throughout the ecosystem,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Kevin is a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial, innovative and collaborative approach reflects our culture at its best. Under his leadership, our television business is positioned to continue growing its profitability and strengthening its respected brand.”