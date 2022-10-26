Keshet UK Scripted Boss Howard Burch Departs, Replaced By Jamie Munro

EXCLUSIVE: Keshet UK scripted boss Howard Burch has departed, replaced by Keshet International-owned Greenbird CEO Jamie Munro in an expanded role.

Experienced former Kudos exec Burch left several months ago and Munro had been filling in temporarily, before recently becoming the permanent Keshet UK MD. He is tasked with building up the Israeli powerhouse’s scripted UK offering, which includes the likes of Apple TV+’s Suspicion and BBC One dramas The A-Word and Ralph and Katie, the latter two of which are co-produced. Munro keeps his Greenbird responsibilities.

Munro and fellow indie incubator Greenbird co-founder Stuart Mullin took over Keshet International’s UK scripted and non-scripted offering in 2018 but Munro’s new role is more hands-on. The recently-rebranded Interstellar non-scripted arm will continue to be run by David Williams, having spun off from the scripted arm last year. Greenbird has stakes in indies such as Lego Masters producer Tuesday’s Child, documentary maker Stacey Dooley’s Little Dooley and Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light.

In a statement to Deadline, outgoing Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman praised Munro’s “creative sensibilities, vast management experience, and understanding of the UK market.”

“He is perfectly placed to drive Keshet UK and maximise our extensive catalogue of scripted IP in the UK and with global streamers,” he added. “Jamie and Stuart have done a fantastic job of overseeing our UK operations during the last three years, while still running Greenbird, and we look forward to continuing to build on that successful relationship.”

Munro said he is “building a business that can help unlock the full potential of Keshet International’s rich and highly successful catalog,” working alongside teams in the U.S., Israel and Germany.

The outfit’s Uma Thurman-starring Suspicion, based on Israeli series False Flag, premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this year, and The A-Word spin-off Ralph and Katie recently launched on BBC One and sold to Disney+ in EMEA.

Keshet acquired a majority stake in Greenbird four years ago. According to a report by UK trade mag TBI at Mipcom Cannes, Keshet International is looking to sell Greenbird. Keshet is not commenting on the reports.