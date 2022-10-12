Ken Jeong & ‘Riverdale’s Lochlyn Munro Board Shawn Chou’s Comedy ‘Tiger Mom’ For Impossible Dream Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) and Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) have signed on to star alongside Zhang Jingchu, Michelle Krusiec and more in Impossible Dream Entertainment’s comedy Tiger Mom, which has entered production in Vancouver.

Zhang leads the U.S. & China co-produced film as Marilyn Khu, a first-generation Chinese-American mother who, unable to control her teenage children, enrolls them in a prestigious disciplinary school called Tiger Academy — run by the no-nonsense Suki Lai (Krusiec) —which is capable of whipping them into Ivy League shape. While Jeong will play Jimmy Khu, a work obsessed husband and father whose parenting style is decidedly out of touch, details as to Munro’s role haven’t been disclosed. Additional cast members set include Alexa Loo (Chad), William Budijanto (Resident Alien), Chloe Pun (Kung Fu), Neil Garguilo (Bloodsucking Bastards) and Nathalie Boltt (District 9).

Impossible Dream Entertainment has teamed for Tiger Mom with Storyoscopic Films, Big Picture Content and Crossroad. Backers on the China side include Huacheng Film, TV and Digital Program Company, a subsidiary of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV6, and Beijing Origin Pictures.

Shawn Chou is directing from his script written with Krusiec and Garguilo. Producers are Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, George Lee, Jayce Barreiro, Chou and Stefanie Huang. Samuel Park and Jared Zhang are financing the pic and exec producing alongside Yolanda Zhang, Jeremy Ross, Patrick Rizzotti, Liu Changjiang, Justin Ware and Marcus Englefield. Impossible Dream Entertainment will represent North American distribution rights alongside The Exchange, which will also handle international rights and present the film as part of its 2022 AFM lineup.

“This film has been an incredibly personal journey for me,” said Chou. “I approached many challenging childhood memories, and how it influenced my parenting now that I’m a father. It is a comedic take on the cultural stereotype of the Tiger Mom, but underneath it’s a universal story about how a disconnected family must find each other again.”

“Tiger Mom is an endearing, funny and emotional film and audiences will identify and connect with the Khu family,” said Yvette Yates Redick.

“As an Asian American producer working in Hollywood, it is a dream come true to shepherd a film that has such multi-cultural roots,” added Storyoscopic Films co-founder, Lee.

Jeong is an actor, comedian and producer best known for his work on The Hangover films and Crazy Rich Asians, among many titles. Notable TV credits include Bob’s Burgers, The Afterparty, Dr. Ken and Community. Jeong serves as a Panelist on The Masked Singer and will next be seen in Charlie Day’s feature directorial debut, El Tonto.

Munro plays Hal Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale and has also recently been seen on HBO Max’s Peacemaker. Notable film credits include The Predator, Tomorrowland, The Company You Keep and Scary Movie. The actor will next be seen in the horror-comedy Totally Killer with Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen, Randall Park and more, among other projects.

The films of Impossible Dream Entertainment’s Shaun Redick & Yvette Yates Redick have thus far scored 12 Oscar nominations. The pair have developed and produced films including Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning 2017 phenomenon Get Out and Spike Lee’s 2018 Cannes Grand Prix Winner, BlacKkKlansman, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay from six nominations. The Redicks also discovered, developed, packaged and produced Netflix’s recent chart-topper Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

Jeong is represented by APA, Aligned Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Munro by TalentWorks, Alchemy Entertainment and Northern Exposure Talent Management Group in Vancouver.