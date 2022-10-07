Kelsey Grammer To Star In ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’ With Daughter Spencer For Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: Now that he’s finally lined up that Frasier reboot, Kelsey Grammer is turning his attention to the holidays. The veteran actor will star opposite his daughter Spencer in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve as part of the network’s 2022 It’s Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the story of Brian Conway (Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he’s divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit.

Grammer most recently starred in the network’s limited series event Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which became cable’s No. 1 new scripted series in ad-supported cable in key demos.

“I cannot say enough about how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it,” said Grammer. “On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie. With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we’re making.”

“Kelsey and Spencer joining It’s a Wonderful Lifetime for this new movie really makes it a real family affair and is a great reminder of what the holidays are all about.,” added Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content for Lifetime.

The concept for The 12 Days of Christmas Eve originated from Grammer’s production company, Grammnet NH Productions, and was developed in house by Lifetime. Grammnet NH Productions produced the movie alongside Johnson Production Group. Grammer, as well as Tom Russo (Frasier, Light as a Feather, The Game) and Jordan McMahon (Frasier, The Game) are executive producers. The script was written by Eirene Tran Donahue (A Sugar & Spice Holiday) and directed by Dustin Rikert (Two Tickets to Paradise).

Grammer is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported exclusively that Paramount+ gave a series greenlight to reboot of Frasier, which will be executive produced by Grammer. He will reprise his signature character, the psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane.