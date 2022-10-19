Kelsey Grammer Shares How ‘Frasier’ Will Address John Mahoney’s Absence

Kelsey Grammer is returning to Frasier in a revival set at Paramount+. The actor is addressing how John Mahoney’s absence will be dealt with on the show.

“His loss is and was devastating and must be given the proper attention in honor of the extraordinary man he was and the contribution he made to the show and to the acting profession,” Grammer told Fox News Digital. “We will most certainly be honoring him according to his merit. A man of merit he remains to this day.”

Mahoney died in 2018 and played patriarch Martin Crane in the comedy series.

Grammer added, “John was a kind man, and the world cannot afford to lose a kind man at any time.”

The sitcom star also made it clear that the new Frasier series “is not a reboot.”

“Frasier, in his third or fourth act, is not a reboot, but a new show centered around the character in a new set of circumstances and a new city,” Grammer said.

The sequel series comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. Frasier will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons on NBC between 1993 and 2004 with the show being created by David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee. The premise of the show centers around psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Grammer) returning to his hometown of Seattle, Washington, following the end of his marriage and life in Boston, as it was seen in Cheers.