Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series

Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline.

Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.

The limited series tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This was to mark Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role.

The eight-episode series is targeted for a 2024 launch, with production not expected to commence until next year.

The series hails from ABC Signature in Association with Paramount Television Studios. Executive Producers are Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson (Appian Way), Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, Lila Byock, Todd Field, Mark Lafferty. Shaw is writing and will serve as showrunner. Field will direct.

The project has been in various stages of development since DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and previously set it up as a feature at Paramount with Scorsese to direct. In 2019, Hulu announced that it was developing the project as a big-budget series with DiCaprio and Scorsese exec producing.

