Katie Holmes Returning To Stage, Will Play Movie Star In Off Broadway ‘The Wanderers’

Katie Holmes has been set to star in The Wanderers, a new Off Broadway play from the Roundabout Theatre Company. The New York debut of Anna Ziegler’s latest will begin preview performances January 26, 2023 head of a February 16 opening at the Laura Pels Theater in New York.

The limited engagement will run through March 26, the theater group said Thursday.

The Wanderers centers on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli who are newly married, and their future written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future…until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. The play begs the question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

Barry Edelstein is directing. The remaining cast and design team will be announced soon.

Holmes made her Broadway debut in 2008 in the revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons starring with John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently, she appeared in Theresa Rebeck’s Dead Accounts in 2012.

She most recently wrote, directed and starred in Alone Together, the romantic drama that world premiered at this year’s Tribeca Festival. It hit theaters in the summer.