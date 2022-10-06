Defiant Kanye Talks “White Lives Matter” Shirt, MAGA Hat Backlash With Tucker Carlson: “They Threatened My Life”

After a week of controversy over the “White Lives Matter” shirt he debuted at his YZY Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West sat for an interview with Tucker Carlson which is set to air on the Fox News hosts’s show at 5 p.m. ET tonight. Ahead of that, the network released three clips in which the hip hop superstar fires back at his detractors.

“My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over,” Kanye told the Fox News host. “They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life. They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘white lives matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then.’ ”

You can watch the first clip here.

West’s stance with the shirt has led to condemnation. His spokesman quit, according to MTV News. Jaden Smith, in attendance at the YZY show walked out and later spoke out online. Vogue’s first black female cover stylist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, also issued a series of criticisms saying, “The t shirts this man conceived, produced and shared are pure violence. There is no excuse. There is no art there.” Then came today’s piece from the New York Times’ fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman. Her review of his collection from Paris published today is titled, “There Is No Excuse for Ye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt.”

Closer to his pocketbook, earlier today Adidas, which has a years-long partnership with the rapper to distribute pieces from his Yeezy line, issued the following statement: “After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

That comes less than a month after Kanye moved to dissolve the 10 year deal he signed in 2020 with Gap. It’s a significant move, given that his Yeezy Gap line reportedly made $1 billion in sales in the first year, according to Forbes. In 2021, Bloomberg estimated that about $970 million of the hip-hop mogul’s fortune was attributable to the Gap deal.

In the second video, Carlson asks the rap mogul about an ultrasound photo hanging on a lanyard around his neck.

“It just represents life. I’m pro-life,” Kanye responds.

Asked about the reactions he’s gotten, the Yeezy-brand garmento says, “I don’t care about people’s reactions.”

Watch the second clip here.

Of the media criticism, Kanye told Carlson in a third bit of footage, “We are in a battle with the media. Like, the majority of the media has a Godless agenda, and their jokes are not working. This whole like ‘Oh, Ye’s crazy’ and all these things, they don’t work because the media has, you know, they’ve also watched travesties happen, just even specifically to me, and just watch it and act like it wasn’t happening. And they stay quiet about it.”