Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion In One Day Amid Controversy, Calls Out Ari Emanuel

Kanye West returned to Instagram after allegedly being restricted by the social media platform, and wrote that he lost $2 billion in one day amid a swirling controversy centered on anti-Semitic comments made by the rapper-entrepreneur.

The post includes a reference to Ari Emanuel, the Endeavor Content boss who was among the business leaders who spoke out urging businesses cease doing business with West, known as Ye.

“Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” West wrote overnight. “This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

The list is growing of companies and projects that have severed ties with West, most recently Adidas; yesterday, West was escorted from the Los Angeles offices of Sketchers trying to meet with executives there about his Yeezy shoe brand.

Other companies who have acted include Balenciaga and CAA, while MRC Entertainment said Monday it was not moving forward with its recently completed documentary about the musician. Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer joined Emanuel in condemning West’ speech.

Forbes on Tuesday said that after Adidas’ move, West is no longer on its list of billionaires after becoming one of the the first hip-hop moguls to ascend on that roster.

West has been in the spotlight since his “Death Con 3” tweet and claims of alleged mistreatment by Jewish people. The Los Angeles-area private Christian school he founded, Donde Academy, has reportedly been shuttered for the school year.

Emanuel wrote in a Financial Times op-ed last week that “Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism. This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.”

