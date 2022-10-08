Kanye West Has Instagram Account Restricted After Complaints And Alleged Rules Violations

Instagram has restricted the account of rapper Kanye West, saying he violated the service’s rules and policies.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed Instagram deleted content from West’s Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account. However, specifics on what content was removed or the rules that were violated were not revealed.
The violations follow a volatile post West made on Friday, wherein he shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the conversation, West accused Combs of being controlled by Jewish people, saying he would use Combs as an “example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”
The American Jewish Committee advocacy group posted a video on Instagram on Friday, calling West’s of making “incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones.”
The post exchange with Combs came after West appeared in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson. During their conversation, West skirted the line about people who order others around, and accused former White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.
West largely abandoned recently, but returned to that service after his Instagram expulsion and posted an old photo of him with Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The caption: “how you gone kick me off Instagram.”
Elon Musk, who is nearing a Twitter deal, tweaked the lion’s tail by posting a reply to that tweet. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”
