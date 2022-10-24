Kanye West Documentary Scrapped By MRC Amid Anti-Semitic Statements; Company Leaders Speak Out

MRC said Monday that it was not moving forward with its recently completed documentary about Kanye West, the news coming amid growing criticism of the rapper/entrepreneur’s recent anti-Semitic statements.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC’s co-leaders Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley said in a statement.

The latest move comes as more in Hollywood have been calling for companies to sever ties with West, who has been increasingly vocal about his views toward Jewish people. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent big names to speak out over West, who has since been dropped by fashion house Balenciaga. Sportswear company Adidas is facing similar pressure.

Last week, the rapper’s appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted was pulled according to host Maverick Carter, who said West “used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

West has been making controversial claims of alleged mistreatment by Jewish people, which he has been doubling down on in media interviews and on social media after comments first made during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Among other things, West posted on Twitter that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” a play on the military alert term “Defcon.”

The comments have prompted Wiczyk, Satchu and Tenley (“a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian”) to speak out after scrapping their documentary, which had recently been completed. MRC had produced and financed it.

Here’s their full statement:

This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.

Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years – the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia’s Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era.

Lies are an important part of all discrimination, and this one is no different. When well crafted, they create the illusion that the action is just, that the bigot is “punching up” at the victim. It’s critical to antisemites, who must explain why they are attacking a people that comprise less than half of one percent of the world’s population. Not a fair fight, numbers wise. But if the Jews are ultra-powerful because of secret evil plots, well, the argument is, it must be fair and ok.

The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.

Why is a group that has historically been brave and unreserved in its fight against antisemitism so quiet on Kanye?

Because of the emergence of a second lie – one that is at the center of what we call Antisemitism 2.0. It is brilliantly crafted, fast becoming part of mainstream thinking, and puts Jews is a terrible philosophical corner. That lie goes as follows:

If you support Israel’s right to exist, you are a racist.

If you are a Jew, you support Israel’s right to exist.

Therefore, if you are Jewish, you are a racist.

As leaders of this company (a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian), we feel duty bound to say to all of you this is a pernicious, terrible use of false logic. It marries very well with the first “punching up” lie that all Jews are connected by conspiracy. And it is working, because many Jews are scared to speak up in defense of their religion, or Israel, for fear of being labelled racists. It is no more true than saying that if you support Palestine’s right to exist, you must be an antisemite.

For proof of how quickly a protest of Israel’s policies can jump to antisemitism, look no further than last week’s outrage at Wellesley College. The school is a historical bastion of liberalism and civil rights. But last week its newspaper editorial board saw fit not only to condemn Israel, but actually publish a MAP of Jewish places of worship, organizations and business in the area so that they could be targeted for protest – or worse. This would not be shocking from Neo-Nazis, but Wellesley?

The three of us want to make our position on this very clear.

· We support Palestine’s right to exist.

· We support Israel’s right to exist.

· Both nations represent a dream and an ideal for their peoples – one of safety, freedom, and prosperity.

· Both ideals are worthy of protection, even though we have significant objections to the policies of the governments of both nations.

· Objections to a nation’s government do not constitute grounds for discrimination against that nation’s citizens or supporters.

· We uniformly reject any assertion that we, our colleagues, or anyone else is bigoted or racist based on their support for the sovereignty and existence of any country, all of which have flaws.

If you hear or encounter the perpetuation of these intolerances and falsehoods, please let us know. It is totally unacceptable. And to those who are afraid to use their voice, hopefully this encourages you to do so.

Asif, Modi, Scott