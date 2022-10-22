Kanye West Defiant On Business Cancellations: “We Here, Baby. We Ain’t Going Nowhere.”

Kanye West is claiming that the recent wave of business cancellations and media condemnations over his remarks will not silence him.

West was briefly interviewed on Friday by TMZ after his oldest daughter’s basketball game.

“I ain’t losing no money,” he told TMZ. “The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days.” The French fashion house announced Friday it was severing business ties with West.

West said that attacks and cancellations against him were made to“score points.” He added that unnamed forces are “trying to mute” him.

Good luck with that, he indicated.

“We here, baby. We ain’t going nowhere.”

West has hired Johnny Depp attorney Camille Vasquez to handle his business affairs in hopes of turning around the growing trend to cancel him.

“They never expected someone to have the platform,” West said. “It’s not that anyone is afraid, they’re afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can’t use all the tactics. I’m talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong color hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. I’ve seen white people wearing “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts. it’s pretty one-sided, if you think about it.”

West also opined to TMZ about Adidas potentially ending its relationship with him, saying that they “are going through legal right now, so anything can happen.”

The billionaire rapper and entrepreneur has been embattled since making Twitter and Instagram posts after receiving criticism for comments during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, West posted on Twitter that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” a play on the military alert term “Defcon.” Raising an alert to “Defcon 3” indicates an increase in military force readiness and is considered a significant alert.