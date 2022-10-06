Kamala Harris To Guest On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Kamala Harris will guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, in what will be her first late night TV appearance since taking office as vice president.

Biden administration figures have turned to late night for appearances, led by President Joe Biden, who has so far done guest spots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre are among those who also have made late-night appearances. Harris appeared on Meyers’ show in July, 2020, when she was still a senator and before Biden had tapped her as his running mate.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, avoided late night shows, as did his vice president, Mike Pence. That ended a trend started during Barack Obama’s term, when he made multiple in-studio appearances on talk shows, as did Biden. Biden appeared on Meyers’ show in October, 2016.

As the midterms approach, Harris has been dispatched as a key White House spokesperson on the impact of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade. Politicos have turned to late night as a way to reach viewers who may not be news junkies, as well as to give them a chance for a more casual interview that shows off their softer or humorous sides.