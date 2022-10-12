Kamala Harris To Make L.A. Fundraising Swing As Democrats Try To Boost Midterm Prospects

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a fundraiser next week in Los Angeles to try to boost the war chest of Democrats in candidates’ final sprint in the midterm elections.

Harris is scheduled at an event in Studio City on Monday for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a joint committee which raises money for the Democratic National Committee and state parties. According to an invite, the event is hosted by philanthropist and commercial real estate company owner Liz Hirsch Naftali. Last summer, President Joe Biden appointed her to the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles later today, and his itinerary includes a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Thursday evening. That event also will include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Biden also is expected to deliver remarks on infrastructure and, on Friday, go to Orange County for events. This will be Biden’s first visit to Los Angeles since June.

Harris headlined a fundraiser in April for the DNC that was held at the Brentwood home of Dana and Matt Walden, with co-hosts who also included Chrisette and Reggie Hudlin and Ryan Murphy and David Miller.