‘Blue Bayou’ Filmmaker Justin Chon Sets Next Feature ‘Night Riders’ At Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: In a preemptive buy, Amazon Studios Prime Video has taken Justin Chon’s next movie, Night Riders, off the table.

The Blue Bayou filmmaker is also writing the movie, which is set in a near-future Hawaii. The pic is billed as a gritty crime thriller about two friends whose brotherly bond is tested when one is prepared to further cross moral and ethical lines in their ascent to power. The pic is based on an original idea by Chon.

Chon is producing with Sister’s Stacey Snider.

Chon is currently directing and executive producing the pilot episode of the Jason Momoa led Apple series Chief of War.  He wrote, directed, and starred in Blue Bayou, which also starred Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham, and Emory Cohen. The film sold to Focus Features competitively and made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard. His prior film, Gook, also saw Chon write, direct, and star. It had its premiere at The Sundance Film Festival and won the Best of Next! Audience Award. Gook was also lauded with the Someone to Watch award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. He has also directed and wrote the feature Ms. Purple.  He is currently in post-production on his most recent indie film Jamojaya, which he also co-wrote. The pic follows a rapper with a rising career, who hires a U.S manager and label, taking over from his father who has steered it to date.

On the TV side Chon helmed multiple episodes and executive produced season one of the critically acclaimed Apple series Pachinko.

Chon is repped by APA and Mckuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

