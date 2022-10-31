Julianna Margulies Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Julianna Margulies (The Morning Show) has signed with CAA for representation.

Margulies is a three-time Emmy winning actress, author and producer who first garnered recognition for her starring roles as ER nurse manager Carol Hathaway on NBC’s ER and attorney Alicia Florrick on CBS’s The Good Wife, for which she also served as a producer. She claimed six Emmy noms and one statuette for her work on the former series between 1995 and 2000, then going on to secure four noms and two statuettes for the latter, having also been recognized over the course of her career with eight SAG Awards, a Golden Globe, a Television Critics Association Award and other accolades.

Margulies currently stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning drama series, The Morning Show. She joined as UBA News anchor Laura Peterson in Season 2 and in August inked a deal to return for the show’s third season.

Additional TV credits for Margulies include Showtime’s Billions, National Geographic’s The Hot Zone, AMC’s Dietland, HBO’s The Sopranos, the miniseries The Grid from TNT and the BBC, and TNT’s original miniseries The Mists of Avalon.

Margulies starred opposite Andy Garcia in the acclaimed 2009 dramedy City Island and has also previously been seen in films like The Darwin Awards, Snakes on a Plane, Slingshot, Ghost Ship and The Upside, to name a few.

She made her Broadway debut in 2006 as the star of the Rufus Norris-directed Festen, also completing a run in Jon Robin Baitz’s Ten Unknowns at Lincoln Center, for which she won the Lucille Lortel Award. Other theater credits include The Vagina Monologues and Intrigue With Faye.

Margulies released her memoir Sushine Girl: An Unexpected Life via Ballantine Books last May, and continues to be represented by attorney Michael Gendler at Gendler & Kelly.