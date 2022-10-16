Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given.

Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year.

Her first hit, “All and All,” made it to number six in the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also been sampled by Snoop Dogg, Angie Stone and Randy Crawford.

Sims was born in Rochester, N.Y. and lived in New Jersey with her husband, Errol, and two children. No memorial plans have been released.

