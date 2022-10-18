Jon Bernthal Signs With Brian DePersia’s Management Company Cognition

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bernthal has signed with Cognition for representation. Bernthal joins a talented roster of clients which include two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali; BAFTA & SAG Award nominee Caitriona Balfe; Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies; and “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker.

Bernthal recently starred in the HBO series We Own This City from creators David Simon and John Pelecanos and director Reinaldo Marcus Green. He also recently starred in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’ famed tennis coach Rick Macci.

Bernthal is also developing The Bottoms, a drama series he created, will star in, and co-write. In addition to his work on screen, Bernthal hosts of the weekly podcast Real Ones With Jon Bernthal. Other past credits include the Netflix series The Punisher, Wolf of Wall Streetand Ford v. Ferrari.

Bernthal continues to be represented by CAA, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Narrative.

Cognition is a talent management and production company founded earlier this year by former WME-partner Brian DePersia.