John Stamos & Katelyn Tarver To Star In Amazon Freevee’s ‘Open Book’ Pilot Inspired By Jessica Simpson Memoir

John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver are set as the leads in Open Book, Amazon Freevee’s half-hour scripted pilot, inspired by Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir, from Tom Kapinos (Californication), Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions and Amazon Studios. Adam Bernstein (Billions) directs and also serves as executive producer. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story, Open Book, written by Kapinos, follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. Touching on themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business, Sadie ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.

Tarver’s Sadie is a hot ‘of-the-moment pop star’ from a singing competition show, who seemingly, has it all – legs for days, glorious hair and a powerhouse voice. An adorable combo of sunshine and sin, Sadie Sparrow always maintained a “good girl” image on her rise to fame, but her wild side has begun to emerge as life in the spotlight becomes predictably messy. As the relationship drama piles on and her career hangs in the balance, Sadie can’t decide if she should do things by the book, or start breaking some rules.

Stamos plays Butch. Once a young and pretty singer-songwriter on top of the world, Butch Thorn went through one-too-many divorces and far too many drinks, eventually securing his own fall from grace. Despite his self-destructive tendencies, Butch still maintains a dangerous charm and his signature voice. He’s attracted to Sadie and the two make an immediate connection, which makes things awkward when he realizes she’s the young pop star he’s been tasked to write songs with.

Kapinos and Bernstein executive produce. Moran and PKM Productions executive produce with Amazon Studios. Jessica Simpson, Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch also executive produce.

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book published by Dey Street Books, sold over half a million copies in 14 weeks in 121 countries. It was the highest grossing memoir from a female entertainment personality in history at its debut. Simpson inked a broad, multi-media rights deal with Amazon in 2020, which also included a series of short stories published by Amazon Original Stories, the next of which will debut in February 2023 titled Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single – A True Story.

Two-time Emmy nominee Stamos currently stars in Disney+ series Big Shot, which premieres its second season on October 12. Other recent television credits include Greg Berlanti’s hit drama You on Netflix and ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live. He’s perhaps best known for his starring roles on Full House and Netflix spinoff Fuller House, which he also executive produced. Stamos and Kapinos, who also has written on White Famous and Lucifer, also have teamed on another project that is in development at Netflix. Stamos is repped by CAA and Brillstein.

Tarver’s television credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Ballers and Famous In Love. As a singer-songwriter, Tarver wrote “Crazy Stupid Love” with Wayne Wilkins, which became No. 1 in the UK in 2014. She released her first full-length album “Subject To Change” in November 2021 and recently signed a new record deal with Nettwerk Music Group. She is currently recording new music with plans for more releases and touring in 2023 to be announced soon. Tarver is repped by Industry Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.