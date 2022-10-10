John F. Kennedy Docuseries In The Works From Director Ashton Gleckman & RadicalMedia

EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Gleckman, the director behind Holocaust documentary We Shall Not Die Now, is turning his attention to John F. Kennedy in a new docuseries.

The 22-year old director and composer, who was described by famed composer Hans Zimmer as “the boy with bat ears,” has teamed with RadicalMedia on Kennedy, a series about the 35th President of the United States.

The project, which RadicalMedia is producing alongside Gleckman’s Blackbird Pictures, is designed for a 2023 premiere to mark the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination. The companies are in talks with streaming platforms and networks.

The series will seek to share Kennedy’s legacy with a new generation, including his early years, his time in the war, his journey onto the political scene, and his thousand-day presidency.

Kennedy, which is nearing completion, features never-before-seen archival footage, photographs, and audio recordings of Kennedy.

Ashton Gleckman

Gleckman, who writes, directs, edits, and produces the docuseries, gained unprecedented access to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library to chronicle the life, legacy, and leadership of the youngest president ever elected to office. He also conducted over 100 interviews for the series.

Gleckman’s We Shall Not Die Now was released on Amazon Prime in 2019.

It is the latest Presidential documentary for RadicalMedia, which developed and produced Ronald Chernow’s Grant for History, is working on Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, both exec produced by Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, while Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way Productions company are involved in the latter, for the A+E Networks’ channel and is also in production on FDR for the same network.

“Ashton is a truly remarkable talent and we are delighted that he has chosen us as his partners to bring this all-important series to fruition,” said Jon Kamen, CEO of RadicalMedia and executive producer. “Our shared goal for this special series is to find the right home where we can yield the largest possible audience to reflect on Kennedy’s core values, leadership style, and love for civic duty — especially for a new generation that’s sorely missing role models in the political space today.”

“RadicalMedia is behind some of my favorite documentaries of all time. From Fog of War to Summer of Soul, these films have directly influenced my filmmaking approach and style from the very start of my career,” said Gleckman. “It was clear from my first meeting with Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick — these are producers who not only strive to create the best films possible, but more importantly, care deeply about the stories they tell and the people they choose to tell them with. I’m beyond thrilled to have found my home at Radical for this project and many others to follow.”