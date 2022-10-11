Joe Biden Calls On Three Los Angeles City Council Members To Resign Over Remarks Revealed In Leaked Audio

President Joe Biden has called on three Los Angeles City Council members to resign over the remarks that were made in a leaked audio recording.

“He believes that they all should resign,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down.”

Councilwoman Nury Martinez said on Tuesday that she was going on leave from her office, having already stepped down as city council president. That followed the Los Angeles Times publication of excerpts in which she used a racist remark to describe the son of a council colleague, Mike Bonin. Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo also took part in the conversation, recorded last year, but they have remained on the council and were present for a public meeting on Tuesday. Another participant in the conversation, Ron Herrera, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, stepped down from his post on Monday evening.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden also gave her a direct quote to release: “Hate never goes away, it only hides. But lately it is just out in the open at these extreme MAGA rallies.” The press secretary specifically mentioned comments made over the weekend by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (D-AL), in which he said that Democrats support reparations for descendants of slaves “because they think that people that do the crime are owed that.” Jean-Pierre also called out remarks made by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has attacked his opponent Josh Shapiro for sending his children to what he called a “privileged, elite” school. Shapiro sends his kids to a Jewish day school, and Mastriano’s reference has raised alarms that it was a dog whistle for anti-semitism.

The press secretary said that the furor over the Los Angeles council members’ comments showed the difference between the parties.

“When a MAGA Republican says something racist and antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after endorsements,” she said.

Biden is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday with an itinerary that includes an event with Nancy Pelosi for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

