Joe Biden Plans Pre-Midterm Trek To Los Angeles

Joe Biden plans to return to Los Angeles next week for a pre-midterm swing next week that includes a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Oct. 13 event will be for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tasked with retaining the Democrats’ House majority, according to a DCCC official. Further details will be announced.

Biden was traveling to New York on Thursday, with an itinerary that included a fundraiser at the home of James Murdoch. That event also is for the DCCC.

Other events also are being scheduled, according to sources.

Biden was last in Los Angeles in June, on a trip that included Democratic National Committee events at the home of Haim and Cheryl Saban and at the home of Andrew Hauptman, with Jeffrey Katzenberg as co-host.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Los Angeles last month, for events including a Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund fundraiser at the home of Marta Kauffman.

With just over four weeks until the Nov. 8 elections, a number of Democratic candidates are breaking away from the campaign trail to raise money in Los Angeles, where Hollywood has long been a reliable source of campaign cash. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), all who face tight races, have had recent events or ones on the books.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks political contributions, showbiz sources have given almost $50 million to federal candidates and committees as of Sept. 22, with 87% of the money going to Democrats. The total looks likely to match or exceed the $56.7 million raised in the last midterm in 2018.