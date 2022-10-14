Joe Biden Headlines Midterm Fundraiser With Nancy Pelosi At Home Of Marcy Carsey

Joe Biden continued his visit to Los Angeles on Thursday, as he headlines a fundraiser in Brentwood at the home of producer Marcy Carsey.
Among those spotted at the event, per a pool report: Tom Ford and Rob Reiner.
The event is to raise money for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with tickets starting at $5,000 per person, and rising to $10,000 per couple and $50,000 per couple to host. A DCCC official said that the event would raise about $5 million.
Nancy Pelosi also was to speak, with a photo line that included Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), chairman of the DCCC, as well as Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).
Carsey, co-founder of the powerhouse production company behind shows such as Roseanne and The Cosby Show, has been a longtime contributor to Democrats. She has given a total of $200,000 this cycle to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, a joint committee of the DCCC, Pelosi’s campaign committee and her political action committee.
Earlier in the day, Biden appeared with Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), who he has endorsed in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, at a Los Angeles Metro construction site to talk about the infrastructure law. “Mr. Mayor and soon-to-be mayor,” Biden said, referring to Eric Garcetti and Bass.
The president addressed the latest report on inflation, saying, “Folks don’t need a report to tell them they’re being squeezed.” He said that although there has been progress at bringing down gas prices, ” also need to make more progress bringing down the prices across the board.”
Biden later went with Bass and County Supervisor Hilda Solis and bought tacos at Tacos 1986.
