HBO Documentary Examines First Year Of Joe Biden’s Administration – Watch The Trailer

HBO debuted the trailer for Year One: A Political Odyssey, which examines President Joe Biden’s first year in office, with what the premium network calls a “rare glimpse into the inner working of the White House.”

A standout moment from the trailer is via Secretary of State Antony Blinken, talking about the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. “President [Ashraf] Ghani said to me on the phone, ‘I will stay and fight to the death. he fled the country the next day,” Blinken says, underscoring the extent to which the administration was taken by surprise as the country so quickly fell to the Taliban.

But other moments suggest that key figures learned from Afghanistan and sought to get ahead of the Russian threat to Ukraine, as Biden built alliances that were in place when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion.

Blinken is among those interviewed for the project, along with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Counselor to the President Jeff Zeints. Also doing interviews are Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).

John Maggio directed the project, and David Sanger and Maggio are executive producers. It debuts on Oct. 19 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Caroline Cannon and Caroline Pahl are producers of the project from HBO Documentary Films and Ark Media. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller are executive producers for HBO and Tina Nguyen is senior producer.