Joe Biden Says He Will Prioritize Bill To Codify Abortion Rights If Democrats Retain Control Of Congress

President Joe Biden promised that he would prioritize legislation to codify abortion rights nationwide if Democrats expand their majority in Congress, a prospect that is a big “if,” as the party is facing the headwinds of inflation and economic fears.

Appearing at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Biden said that “the first bill I send to Congress will be to codify Roe V. Wade. And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land.”

Biden’s appearance was meant to keep abortion a top issue in the minds of voters, as Republicans have highlighted inflation and crime and, according to some polls appear to have made some headway since the summer.

Related Story Joe Biden Headlines Midterm Fundraiser With Nancy Pelosi At Home Of Marcy Carsey

Biden said that Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, wants Congress to pass a law to “ban abortion nationwide.” The president’s comment is based on the House GOP’s Commitment to America platform, which says that the party would “protect the lives of unborn children.” After the high court overturned Roe, McCarthy praised the ruling and said, “As encouraging as today’s decision is, our work is far from done.”

Republicans have better odds of winning the House, while Democrats have a better shot at retaining control of the Senate. Even then, they likely would fall short of reaching the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

But Vice President Kamala Harris, at a DNC fundraiser on Tuesday in Studio City, reminded donors of Biden’s pledge to “not let the filibuster get in the way of signing into law the Women’s Health Protection Act.”

“We just need two more senators,” Harris said. “Two more senators. If we hold our numbers and two more senators, it means that he signs that into law, which will render null these laws that are being passed in the states to punish women and criminalize healthcare providers. Twenty-two days to see that through and get that done.”

The event was at the home of Elizabeth Naftali, a longtime donor who is deputy national finance chair for the party.