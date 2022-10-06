Jim Sciutto Absent From CNN ‘Newsroom’ As He Takes Personal Leave, Expected Back In Several Weeks

Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent and co-anchor of its morning Newsroom newscast, has been absent from the show for the past two days in what is said to be a personal leave.

A network source said that Sciutto will return in a few weeks.

His leave follows reports that the network conducted an internal investigation earlier this year, after an incident in which he suffered a serious fall overseas. The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that it took place as Sciutto was returning from a Ukraine reporting trip and he has recovered, but the network asked him to address a “personal situation.” CNN has declined to comment.

Sciutto has co-anchored Newsroom with Poppy Harlow since 2017. She is leaving the newscast this month to prepare to take over a revamped CNN morning show, with Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins as co-hosts. Erica Hill anchored Newsroom on Thursday, noting that Sciutto and Harlow were off for the day.

Sciutto has taken multiple trips this year to cover the war in Ukraine. He joined CNN in 2013 and previously served as senior foreign correspondent for ABC News. From 2011-13, he was chief of staff to Gary Locke, U.S. ambassador to China, and was based in Beijing. His most recent book is The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World.