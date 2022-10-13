Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi & Josh Hutcherson Join Jason Statham In David Ayer Action Pic ‘Beekeeper’, Filming Underway In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) have joined Jason Statham (The Expendables) in action-thriller The Beekeeper, we can reveal.

Filming is underway in the UK on the movie which David Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt).

The film will chart the story of how one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’.

As we previously reported, MGM acquired the Miramax film for U.S distribution following its debut as a sales title in Cannes earlier this year.

Statham and Wimmer are producing alongside Bill Block (Wrath Of Man) for Miramax and Chris Long for Ayer’s Cedar Park Studios.

Vet Irons most recently starred in House Of Gucci and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Raver-Lampman is best known for her turns as Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy and for playing Angelica in stage play smash Hamilton. The Hunger Games star Hutcherson has most recently voiced Netflix animation Ultraman. Naderi is best known for BAFTA-winning horror film Under The Shadow.

