Jennifer Lawrence Sony Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Natalie Morales & Scott MacArthur 

EXCLUSIVE: The cast for Sony’s R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy, No Hard Feelings, continues to expand with Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur joining the cast of the Gene Stupnitsky-directed movie.

The pic, which is currently shooting, follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars.

Morales most recently wrote, directed and starred in Language Lessons opposite Mark Duplass. She also directed the Hulu film Plan B and was nominated for an Imagen award for her acting work in Language Lessons. She will next be seen in the film I’m Totally Fine, which she executive produces and stars opposite Jillian Bell. Her TV roles include White Collar, The Grinder, Parks and Recreation, and Santa Clarita Diet.

MacArthur can most recently be seen in the new Peacock original series Killing It, alongside Craig Robinson as well as HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones opposite Danny McBride. MacArthur’s previous credits include Universal’s Halloween Kills, and the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie opposite Aaron Paul. Previously, MacArthur wrote and starred on the hit Fox series The Mick opposite Kaitlin Olson.

Morales is repped by CAA, Bleeker Street Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher. MacArthur is repped by Haven Entertainment, UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Stupnitsky and John Phillips penned the screenplay for No Hard Feelings. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrochi are producing. John Phillips is executive producing.

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 16, 2023.