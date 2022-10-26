Trump-Biden Rematch in 2024 All But A Sure Thing, Jeffrey Katzenberg Predicts

Political kingmaker Jeffrey Katzenberg said he thinks the 2024 presidential election will see President Joe Biden facing off, once again, with Donald Trump.

“I believe our current president will run again,” the DreamWorks, Quibi and venture capital firm WndrCo co-founder said during a Q&A at the WSJ Tech Live conference.

He said the chance of former President Trump as the Republican candidate is “99.9%”.

Trump has continued to tease about running, saying most recently at rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday that he “will probably have to.”

“I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before. And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he told supporters, repeating the false claim that he beat Biden in 2020.

Katzenberg was a big fundraiser for Barak Obama as well as Biden and current Los Angeles mayoral candidate, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA).

The wide-ranging conversation touched on Katzenberg’s shift from entertainment to tech, and WndrCo’s investment strategy including growing Aura, a digital security firm, and the recent sale of Figma. WndrCo was one backer of the interface design platform recently sold to Adobe for around $20 billion — one of the biggest acquisitions of a privately held software company.

Quibi, the short-lived, short-form, mobile-only streaming service he launched with Meg Whitman in 2020 didn’t come up.