Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Salvadoran Civil War Film ‘Fireflies At El Mozote’ From Premiere Entertainment Group & Yari Film Group

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Fahey (Lost, Alita: Battle Angel) has signed on to star in the Salvadoran civil war drama Fireflies at El Mozote, which starts principal photography on location in El Salvador in November.

Written and directed by Ernesto Melara, the flick is set in 1980s El Salvador and recounts the story of a 10-year-old boy who survives the massacre of his village and his quest to bring justice to his dead family in the middle of a bloody civil war.

Elias Axume is producing for Premiere Entertainment, which handles worldwide sales, with Moctesuma Esparza (Selena, The Milagro Beanfield War), and Bob Yari (Crash, The Illusionist, Yellowstone). Premiere’s Carlos Rincon is an executive producer. Arturo Menendez is co-producing.

Related Story Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner Western Drama 'Horizon'

Fahey is best known for roles in films like Clint Eastwood’s White Hunter Black Heart. He has also been a regular fixture in Robert Rodriguez’s films, including Planet Terror, Machete, and Alita: Battle Angel, and has made frequent TV appearances on shows like Lost.

Paz Vega (Rambo: Last Blood) was previously announced as a lead in the film.

Fireflies is one of three Salvadorian-set films to be greenlit by Premiere alongside Toque De Queda and The Incredible Journey of Elba.

Recent Premiere original productions include Palido with Kellan Lutz, Shrapnel with Jason Patric, and Black Warrant with Tom Berenger and Cam Gigandet.

Fahey is repped by Jeff Goldberg Management and VOX Inc.