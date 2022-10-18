Jeannie Mai Jenkins Tapped To Host ‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ On Amazon Freevee

Former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been tapped as host of America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation on Amazon Freevee. The 10-episode cooking competition series premieres December 9, with new episodes airing weekly until February 10 exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK.

Each of the 11 contestants will present their dishes throughout a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality. Each week, the contestants will stand in front of the judges’ panel, composed of America’s Test Kitchen alums Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as special guest judges. The last cook standing will become the newest face of America’s Test Kitchen, have the opportunity to write their own cookbook, and receive a $100,000 prize.

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation is executive produced by David Lonner, David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, Mark Levine, Madeline Langlieb, and Mark Itkin. Teri Weideman (Project Runway, Worst Cooks in America) serves as the series’ showrunner.

Jenkins shared in a Daytime Emmy for The Real, on which was a co-host on all eight seasons of the syndicated talk show. A fashion expert, she has appeared on television programs such as Today, Extra TV, Entertainment Tonight and Insider. She has also appeared as a host for E! as well as a red carpet host for the American Music Awards. She is currently a sideline reporter on ABC’s sports competition series Holey Moley.

Some 200 episodes from previous seasons of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country are currently available both on demand and on the America’s Test Kitchen Fast channel.

