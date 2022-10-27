Jason Bateman & Jude Law To Headline & EP ‘Black Rabbit’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix With Bateman Set To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Bateman and Jude Law have teamed to develop Black Rabbit, a one-hour limited series for Netflix, Deadline has learned. Both are attached to star and executive produce and Bateman is set to direct. The drama hails from Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films, Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Youngblood Pictures and Automatik Entertainment.

Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Baylin and Susman will write the series, based on an original idea. The premise is being kept under wraps.

If Black Rabbit goes forward, it would mark the first on-screen pairing of Ozark and Arrested Development star Bateman and Sherlock Holmes and Fantastic Beasts star Law. It also would mark Bateman’s followup TV role to his acclaimed performance in Netflix juggernaut Ozark.

Bateman won an Emmy for his directing on Ozark was recently tapped to direct FBI surveillance thriller Dark Wire for Netflix. Aggregate Films also has the upcoming Peacock series Based On a True Story starring Kaley Cuoco; the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine, from writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher; and Apple TV+’s limited series Lessons In Chemistry starring Brie Larson

Law next stars as Captain Hook in David Lowery’s Peter Pan and Wendy for Disney+ and portrays Henry VIII opposite Alicia Vikander’s Queen Catherine Parr in the historical thriller Firebrand. He is in production on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Baylin recently co-wrote the script for Creed III, the third installment of the revamped Rocky series, for MGM, starring Michael B. Jordan, who is making his directorial debut. Baylin is also writing Exodus, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s upcoming Paramount film about the life of Bob Marley, as well as a re-imagining of the 90’s classic The Crow for director Rupert Sanders.

Susman co-founded Youngblood Pictures with her husband and creative partner, Baylin. The duo have a number of film and TV projects in development, including The Order, a true crime heist thriller set in the dangerous American Militia movement of the 1980’s, with Justin Kurzel attached to direct, and a feature in the works that will re-team them with Star Thrower, the producers behind King Richard.

