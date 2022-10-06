‘January 6th’ Documentary From ‘9/11’ Filmmakers Gets Discovery+ Premiere Date

Discovery+ has set a premiere date for its feature documentary January 6th from 9/11 filmmakers Gédéon and Jules Naudet. The pic will stream January 5, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

See the new poster below.

Told from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders and survivors of the attack, January 6th is billed as an apolitical story of resilience and bravery. It features House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III; Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and more than 50 senators, representatives, staffers from both sides of the aisle; and police officers as they reveal their experience of the infamous day in American history. It is the only documentary for which the Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted full access to their officers, Discovery+ said.

Gedeon, left, and Jules Naudet Getty Images

“January 6th is the complete story of the attack on the Capitol told by those who witnessed the chaos firsthand,” said the Naudet brothers, who also helmed the 2018 docuseries November 13: Attack on Paris. “From the beginning, we knew we wanted to tell the story of this unprecedented moment in history as a human event and without political bias. We believe that in moments where the worst of humanity is on display, there will always be heroes who step up as shining examples of courage and selflessness in the face of tragedy.”

Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens serves as executive producers alongside Igal Svet and Howard Swartz. The film begins its festival run this week with an October 8 world premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival.