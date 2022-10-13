January 6th Committee Shows Secret Service Messages Warning Of Violence And Attack On The Capitol — Update

UPDATE: Secret Service text messages showed the extent to which agents were aware and concerned about threats of violence on January 6, when Congress was to officially count the electoral vote in favor of Joe Biden.

Early on that date, one agent wrote, “morning! calm before the storm i assume.”

The agency was aware of threats well in advance, according to the messages obtained by the January 6th Committee.

On Dec. 26, 2020, one agent wrote, “Their plan is literally to kill people. Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

“By the morning of January 6th, it was clear that the Secret Service anticipated violence,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said as he presented the messages.

He said that the Secret Service also had advance information of far-right group Proud Boys plan to occupy the Capitol.

The committee subpoenaed the messages last summer, amid concerns that a trove of texts were deleted.

The messages also showed that the Secret Service was aware that some of those in the crowd were carrying weapons. There were weapons-related arrests on that date. One message informs of a report of “individual had an assault rifle on his person” at 14th & I.

Schiff said that days before January 6th, the president’s senior advisers at the Justice Department and the FBI received an intelligence summary “that included material indicating that certain people traveling to Washington were making plans to attack the Capitol.”

PREVIOUSLY: The January 6th Committee presented an email message from a member of the Secret Service in which an agent wrote that Donald Trump was “pissed” after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit tied to his election fraud claims.

“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed — breaking news — Supreme Court denied his law suit. He is livid now…”

Also shown was more testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, then the aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, who said that Trump was “raging” at the time. Hutchinson said that Trump told Meadows at the time, “something to the effect of, ‘I don’t want people to know that we lost., Mark This is embarrassing. Figure it out.'”

The evidence is significant as the committee tries to show that Trump knew he lost the election, but pursued efforts to overturn the results anyway.

PREVIOUSLY: The January 6th Committee devoted a portion of Thursday’s hearing to the role of Roger Stone, who has been an informal adviser to Donald Trump.

The committee played footage captured by two Danish filmmakers, who had been following Stone for months as part of a documentary on him.

In one of the clips, shot the night before the 2020 election, Stone says: “F*ck the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

He also was heard saying, “The key thing to do is claim victory.” A focus of the committee has been to show that efforts to overturn the election was pre-meditated and pre-baked, even before the election results were known.

CNN interviewed the filmmakers and showed the clips in September. They initially balked at the committee’s subpoena but eventually provided eight minutes of material, including footage in the documentary and raw material.

Committee member Zoe Lofgren also presented evidence of Stone’s connections to the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, the far right groups who include members who have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

One of the more chilling images presented was a black and white video of Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys, standing in front of the Capitol and dressed in a black outfit. Lofgren noted that Tarrio posted the video later in January 6th, as he was “claiming victory” for the attack. The video, however, was shot before that date.

Lofgren also highlighted Tarrio’s connections to Stone. The latter appeared before the committee, but pleaded the Fifth.

PREVIOUSLY: The January 6th Committee returned on Thursday with what may be a closing argument before a large TV audience on Donald Trump’s role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, leading to the deadly siege of the Capitol.

“The vast weight of the evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was one man: Donald Trump, who many others followed,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair of the committee.

She said that the committee would focus on Trump’s “state of mind,” including his intent, his motivations and how he got others to do his bidding. That was expected to include testimony and other evidence that Trump had a pre-meditated plan to declare victory in the election, well before any of the voting results came in.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) made the point that, despite claims that the committee would be viewed as partisan, the wealth of testimony has been obtained from Republicans and members of Trump’s inner circle.

“This investigation is not about politics, it is not about party, it is about the facts, plain and simple,” Thompson.

Thompson also noted that technically, the committee was holding a business meeting, not a hearing, so that members may decide on potential new investigative steps. Cheney later said that the committee may decide whether to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

The meeting was the first since the summer and what is expected to be its final one before the midterms, perhaps its final one period. The committee is expected to issue a final report of its findings before the end of the year, and for good reason: If Republicans take the House, they are likely to dissolve it.

The hearing was expected to include more information on Secret Service communications when the January 6th attack unfolded, as well as more information on the pressure placed on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the slate of electors. Reports also indicated that the committee would present new information on what Donald Trump was told about the possibility of disruption and violence on that day.

But in making its closing argument, the committee faces the challenge of breaking through in a busier fall news landscape focused on the midterms, the economy and inflation, as well as the series of other investigations of Trump and his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Broadcast and cable news networks again carried the hearing on Thursday, but the committee decided to hold it in the daytime hours as opposed to primetime, when ad time is at more of a premium than it was during the summer.