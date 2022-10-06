Billionaire British Businessman James Dyson Sues Channel 4 For Libel

Billionaire British entrepreneur James Dyson is attempting to sue Channel 4 for libel over the network’s suggestion that he was complicit in abuse and exploitation.

In UK high-court written submissions, reported by The Guardian, Dyson’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson KC said the allegations on a Channel 4 News lead story in February were “remarkably defamatory.”

The report concerned abuse and exploitation practices at an ATA-owned factory, an electronics manufacturer that makes cordless vacuum cleaners and purifier fans for Dyson.

Dyson’s lawyer said “nobody disputes” what was taking place at ATA but that he has taken issue with the fact that he was perceived as being “guilty of wrongdoing.”

Some of the workers have launched legal action against Dyson and the hearing that took place today was concerned with whether the three claimants were entitled to sue and whether the report contained meanings defamatory of the claimants, according to The Guardian.

Channel 4 News producer ITN is also being sued for libel over its reporting. Dyson is the inventor of the Dyson hoover range and is worth around £23.7B ($26.4B).

Deadline has contacted Channel 4 for comment.