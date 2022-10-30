Jack Harlow Roasts Himself In ‘SNL’ Monologue: “I Don’t Mind, I Think It’s Funny”

Jack Harlow was all game to roast himself during the Saturday Night Live monologue. The “First Class” singer took the stage of Studio 8H and didn’t waste any time poking fun at himself. Watch the monologue in the video posted above.

“A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat,” Harlow started. “They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia.”

Harlow continued, “I don’t know what it is about me but people on the Internet, they like to roast me. I don’t mind, I think it’s funny.”

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Calls Out Companies Dropping Kanye West That Were Not Associated With Rapper

The artist went on to talk about “one guy” that said, “I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special. You can find somebody who looks like him at any local gas station.”

“I’ve heard them say, I look like if you tried to draw Justin Timberlake from memory,” he said to laughs from the audience. “I think my favorite one might be — Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theater.”

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Skewers Republicans’ Midterm Candidates Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz And Kari Lake In ‘PBS NewsHour’ Spoof

Harlow also took the time to dispel “strange rumors” about him saying he’s five-foot-ten or “other people think I was created by the CIA.” He also warned kids running around dressed like him for Halloween to “cut it out because my culture is not a costume.”

Also during his monologue, he mentioned that it had been a big year for him and he had just finished filming the movie White Men Can’t Jump as well as putting up his second album and going on a world tour.

Harlow is the second host this season to have double duties as host and musical guest in Season 48 of Saturday Night Live.