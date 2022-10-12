ITV And Disney Back Ruth Madeley-Hosted Celebration Of Disabled Talent At BAFTA

Actress Ruth Madeley will co-host a Disney- and ITV-backed performance event at BAFTA in London later this month will aim to tackle the lack of representation and opportunity for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creatives.

Ten performers will feature in About Time!, which has been created as a call to action for broadcasters, commissioners, casting agents, producers, and agents who are central to improving the opportunities for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creative communities.

It is set for Friday, October 28, hosted by Bafta-nominated actor Madeley (Then Barbara Met Alan, Years and Years, Don’t Take My Baby) and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston.

About Time! has been devised and created by executive producer, former Fox Networks Groups and Endor Productions exec and industry veteran Sara Johnson, who now runs Bridge06; and Clare-Louise English and Jo Sargeant from Hot Coals Productions; in partnership with the ITV, ITV Studios and the Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland.

This comes after Deadline revealed flagship cross-industry initiative the TV Access Project (TAP), a blueprint to rid the sector of appalling accessibility problems that’s spearheaded by BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore.

Invited guests will be asked to commit to making one or a number of suggested agreements, as part of accepting the invitation to attend. These are:

Cast a deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent as a lead or co-lead performer in a new show Develop a new title around a deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent actor Cast a returning drama with a deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent actors in key roles/as a lead role Apply a one in five rule for talent meetings and castings to improve the opportunities for deaf, disabled or neurodivergent talent Schedule meetings with each of the actors taking part in About Time!

Along with their own varied lived experience, Johnson, English and Sargeant have continuously created projects, content and strategic interventions via Bridge06 and Hot Coals to increase opportunities.

“This event was born out of conversations with Sam Tatlow, ITV’s Creative Diversity Partner, both of us keen to address and tackle the misconceptions and repeated excuses of an industry who are still asking ‘where are the talent and are they any good?’ We were incredibly pleased when Disney also wanted to get on board and from that strong partnership Clare and Jo at Hot Coals Productions were able to forge ahead, powered by their own lived experience of the barriers,” Johnson said.

She urged the British TV industry to “listen to TAP, Underlying Health Conditions [UHC], TripleC/DANC, Deaf and Disabled People in TV [DDPTV] and others who are showing you how to make your actions speak louder than your words.”

English and Sargeant of Hot Coals said in a statement: “This is not the first time our community has asked for better opportunities, these conversations have been happening for decades, but it’s only now that the industry seems ready to listen. There is a thirst for more inclusive work and diverse characters.

“As one Deaf and one Dyspraxic artist, we created Hot Coals to produce a better kind of accessible work, to be the change we want to see in the industry, to challenge the status quo and to create opportunities for our community to thrive. We are driven by a desire to bring Deaf and disabled artists and their stories out of the fringes and into the mainstream, and the time is now.”

Tatlow said ITV was “committed to creating a television industry where no one is excluded,” while Johanna Devereaux, VP Scripted & DE&I Strategy, The Walt Disney Company, EMEA, added, “As we ramp up our UK and European productions, Disney+ is committed to fostering a more inclusive, accessible UK TV industry, both on- and off-screen.”