‘Ironheart’: Cree Summer Latest To Join Marvel Series Amid More Sacha Baron Cohen Chatter

Cree Summer Sacha Baron Cohen
Cree Summer, Sacha Baron Cohen Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty/Vera Anderson/WireImage

Veteran Canadian-American voice actress Cree Summer has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, sources tell Deadline. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

As Deadline reported earlier this month, Sacha Baron Cohen also has been tipped for a role in the series. Since our story ran, there has been further proof that Baron Cohen has joined the MCU, something Marvel and his reps have refused to comment on. I hear he may appear later in Ironheart’s run, with Episodes 5-6 considered likely. In addition to in-person scenes, rumor is that there have been scans for CGI effects, which would indicate a superhero alter ego for Baron Cohen’s character. He is believed to be playing a comic book villain, probably Mephisto.

The six-episode Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge, stars Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes and Paul Calderón.

